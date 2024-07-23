Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%.
Ultralife Price Performance
ULBI stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.39.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
