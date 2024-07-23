Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%.

ULBI stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULBI. Benchmark upped their price target on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

