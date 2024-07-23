UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

