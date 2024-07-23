Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Under Armour by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 719,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.