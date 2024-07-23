Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

