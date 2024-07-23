Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.17 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

