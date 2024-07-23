Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

ULH stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

ULH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

