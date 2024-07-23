US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.