US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

