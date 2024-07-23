US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VCR opened at $322.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

