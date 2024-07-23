US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASY opened at $378.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.55 and a 200 day moving average of $321.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

