US Bancorp DE Has $771,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

