US Bancorp DE Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.