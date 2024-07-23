US Bancorp DE Has $866,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

FCPT opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.