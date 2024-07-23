US Bancorp DE Has $881,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

