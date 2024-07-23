US Bancorp DE Has $881,000 Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after acquiring an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

