US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

FMC opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

