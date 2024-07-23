US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,451 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,532 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

