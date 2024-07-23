US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

