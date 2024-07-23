US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

