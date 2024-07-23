US Bancorp DE Sells 10,050 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PRA Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.