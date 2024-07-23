US Bancorp DE Sells 1,459 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after buying an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,069,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 903.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.00.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

