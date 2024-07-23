US Bancorp DE Sells 648 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

