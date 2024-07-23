Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva Stock Performance

VALN stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

