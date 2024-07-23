Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Valneva Stock Performance
VALN stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.