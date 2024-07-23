Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,905,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.