Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,719 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 423,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VNQI stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.