Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 140,791 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Twilio worth $1,097,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Twilio Trading Down 1.1 %

TWLO opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.