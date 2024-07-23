Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 15,965 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.40% of TopBuild worth $1,317,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $456.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.