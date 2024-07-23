Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 169,506 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $1,405,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

