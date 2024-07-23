Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 274,493 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $1,443,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.