Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 395,099 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $1,251,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 55,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WMS opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

