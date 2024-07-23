Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 17,567 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $1,433,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

