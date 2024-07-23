Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 359,028 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.99% of Sun Life Financial worth $1,268,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

