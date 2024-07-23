Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 9,139 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,408,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.42% of DocuSign worth $1,274,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 393.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,656,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 336.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

