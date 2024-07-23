Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $1,219,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.22.

CASY opened at $378.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

