Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $1,456,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

