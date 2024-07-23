Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.87% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $1,260,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

