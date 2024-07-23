Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nutanix worth $1,548,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -705.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

