Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,509,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 561,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,125,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after buying an additional 359,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

