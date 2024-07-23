Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.01% of Assurant worth $1,272,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $108,253,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after buying an additional 132,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

