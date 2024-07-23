Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,401,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $1,529,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after buying an additional 573,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,535.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 499,288 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

ZM opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

