Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,427,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

