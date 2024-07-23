Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ovintiv worth $1,456,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

