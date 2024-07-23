Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,603,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.62% of Chesapeake Energy worth $1,119,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 809,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

