Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,699,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.31% of Royalty Pharma worth $1,144,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

