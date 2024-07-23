Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,992,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.26% of Flutter Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $119,485,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $70,371,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,098,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $29,611,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $19,345,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
