Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,680,971 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $1,297,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 922,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dynatrace by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 512,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

