Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,495 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $1,344,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

JLL opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $237.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.