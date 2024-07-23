Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,097,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Revvity worth $1,480,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $15,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

