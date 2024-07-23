Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 127,276 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,783,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $1,419,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 96,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.