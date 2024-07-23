Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 245,188 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,587,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $1,583,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Paper by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 351,559 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

